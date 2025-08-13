Miami-Dade Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres says new programs, features await students this year

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres, who leads the country's third-largest school district, is ready to welcome students.

Tens of thousands of Miami-Dade families are gearing up for the first day of the new school year which begins on Thursday, Aug. 14.

This year, Dotres said, the district has a number of news features and programs.

"We're adding more innovative programs into our portfolio of schools. We have over 1,000 choice and magnet programs, and we're continuing to add. We have a space hub. We have an academy for journalism," he said.

The superintendent added that there are also four new artificial intelligence academies at four high schools.

New phone ban for students this year

Dotres reminds families that a new rule will impact all students this school year. A recently passed phone ban for students in Florida classrooms is now in effect. According to the school district, students in elementary, K-8 and middle schools may not use, or display, their phone during the school day. Similar rules apply to those in high school, unless a teacher gives students permission.

"I just want to let parents know that it's not that they cannot bring phones to school. It's just that while in school the phones have to be kept in their book bags," Dotres explained.

He added that he understands parents want to hear from their children so access to cell phones stored in book bags allows for that.

Proficiency is a priority

The superintendent said proficiency will be prioritized again this year, noting the district's "A" rating for a sixth straight year.

"The academic achievement of our students continues to be the goal. Proficiency levels in reading, mathematics, science, you know, we received the results from the state and in every one of the 21 indicators that are measured for performance, each and every one of those indicators we've shown improvement and that's important," Dotres said.

The superintendent also said that the telehealth service is available to students through the district.

"Telehealth is for physical health and then we have mental health support there as well. Parents need to sign up, go into the system, and they have free mental health support services," he said.