Miami woman accused of leaving crash scene with 3 kids, deputies say

A woman faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash and child neglect after allegedly fleeing a three-vehicle collision with her three children in the car, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Car left abandoned at scene of crash

On Friday, deputies responded to a hit-and-run in the 700 block of NW 113th St., where they found a gray 2015 Kia Optima, registered to Yamaira Maira Clement, 25, among the vehicles involved, the sheriff's office reported.

A driver's license found in the car led deputies to Clement's home six streets away in the 800 block of NW 107th Street.

Investigation and arrest

Deputies arrived at Clement's home and were met by her three children, who said their mother was crying in the bathroom because "her car is broken," according to the arrest report.

A deputy observed bleeding from Clement's mouth and right leg. She denied driving or being involved in the crash, the sheriff's office said.

However, her eight-year-old son and two other children confirmed she was driving during the collision, the report stated.

Two of the children were injured. One had injuries to his lips and another had a nosebleed. The children told deputies they walked home with Clement after the crash.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated all parties at the scene and a Child Protective Services investigator transported the children to a next of kin, the sheriff's office said.

Clement was treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital West before being transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.