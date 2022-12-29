Miami Weather: Warming trend continues, weekend showers possible

MIAMI - A warming trend is underway with the stronger east breeze which is also pushing a few showers through the area.

Temperatures will remain near 70 degrees each morning with highs pushing above 80 degrees by New Year's Eve weekend.

What a difference a week makes NEXT Weather

Near record highs are possible Saturday with a forecast high of 83 degrees. The record high is 84 degrees.

A few showers will move with the southeast breeze through the metro areas on both Saturday and Sunday. Even though much of the area will remain dry, brief downpours are possible as these move through the region.

When we ring in the New Year Saturday night expect temperatures in the middle 70s with a light southeast breeze. Mainly dry but humid conditions can be expected for all the New Year's celebrations across South Florida and the Keys.

A cold front associated with another powerful storm moving across the county will push a cold front down the Florida Peninsula this weekend but it will stall just to our north. This leaves the warm and humid southeast breeze in place for the rest of the weekend and the start of next week. Highs will remain at or just above 80 degrees with lows near 70.