Miami Weather: Warm & sunny, rain chance increases during week

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A few showers swept across South Florida Tuesday morning and afternoon spotty storms may develop across the inland areas.

On Wednesday, the rain chance will begin to increase and we will see scattered storms develop in the afternoon. The storm chance will be highest on Thursday and Friday due to a southerly wind flow and more moisture.

This weekend we'll return to more seasonable rain chances. They say Labor Day is the unofficial end of Summer but the heat and the humidity will stick around. Highs will continue in the low 90s the rest of the week and through the weekend. It will feel like the 100s.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 9:11 AM

