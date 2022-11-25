Miami Weather: Warm & muggy for Black Friday shopping

MIAMI - Black Friday got off to a warm and muggy start with stray showers. Partly sunny skies are expected during Friday afternoon with record high temperatures.

The forecast high this Friday is 87 degrees, which will break the record of 86. The near-record warmth continues through the weekend.

Another chance for isolated showers is expected later afternoon and by then showers will track from west to east.

Saturday and Sunday temperatures will rise to the mid and upper 80s while the morning lows will also stay mild, in the upper 70s.

The average high temperature in South Florida for this time of the year is 80 degrees and the average low is 67. So, temperatures are about 5 to 10 degrees above normal and will last till early next week.

A weak cold front will help moderate temperatures back down to near normal by mid-week and help bring down the humidity.

Passing showers are possible early afternoon on Saturday and late afternoon on Sunday.