Miami Weather: Warm & breezy, cold front to drop temps Sunday

By Lissette Gonzalez

MIAMI - It was a mild start to Friday with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

A warm, dry, and breezy afternoon ahead with highs in the low 80s.

Saturday we stay warm and breezy with highs in the low 80s. Scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon as the cold front approaches. Late Saturday night and overnight into Sunday morning some rain will be possible as the front passes.

Sunday morning will be cooler with lows in the 60s. The weather on Super Bowl Sunday will be spectacular with highs in the low to mid-70s and mostly sunny skies.

It will be even colder by Monday morning when we wake up with lows in the low to mid-50s. Some inland areas may fall to the upper 40s. Highs will remain pleasant on Monday afternoon in the mid-70s.

There will still be a chill in the air on Tuesday morning with lows in the 50s. Highs will climb to the upper 70s. Warmer by the middle of next week.



Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on February 10, 2023 / 9:52 AM

