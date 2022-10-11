Miami Weather: Warm and steamy afternoon, rain chance increases mid week

MIAMI - It was a very warm, steamy start to Tuesday with temperatures in the low 80s across South Florida.

Highs climb to the upper 80s and it will feel like the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the high humidity. A few showers will be moving in on the breeze.

A look ahead CBS News Miami

Minor coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times. The next high tide in Miami takes place at 10:23 a.m. and in Ft. Lauderdale around 10:38 a.m. The next high tide in Key West takes place around 11:53 a.m.

On Wednesday, as moisture increases, we will likely see more showers.

The rain chance will be highest Thursday ahead of our next cold front. Showers and storms are likely Thursday with the potential for heavy downpours.

Scattered storms are possible on Friday and once the cold front sweeps through we'll enjoy drier and more comfortable weather this weekend. Lows will fall to the low 70s on Saturday and Sunday morning. It will be less humid and not as warm. Highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s this weekend with a pleasant breeze.