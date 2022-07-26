Miami Weather: Stormy Tuesday, drier air on the way

MIAMI - A rainy Tuesday ahead across South Florida as widespread showers and storms will sweep in throughout the day due to a mid to upper-level disturbance moving in from the northwestern Bahamas.

It was a soggy start with wet weather drenching much of South Florida and we will continue to see on and off again storms due to a very moist, unstable air mass.

Afternoon highs will struggle to reach 90 degrees due to the clouds and rain around. Most areas will top out in the upper 80s.

Tuesday night showers and storms will develop over the Atlantic waters once again and move onshore. Overnight scattered storms will still be possible and a few storms can't be ruled out Wednesday morning.

A look ahead CBS News Miami

The rain chance will not be quite as high on Wednesday as the breeze builds out of the east and helps steer storms towards the interior and the west coast in the afternoon.

Thursday will be our driest day of the week as Saharan dust takes over and lowers our rain chance. It will be sunny and hotter Thursday with highs in the low 90s.

This weekend we'll return to our typical pattern of afternoon summer storms with highs near 90 degrees.