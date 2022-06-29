Miami Weather: Afternoon storms develop, rain chance decreases over July 4th weekend

MIAMI - Wednesday kicked off with mainly dry conditions and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The rain chance will increase in the afternoon. Scattered storms will develop due to a mid to upper level low-pressure system that is moving westward and some moisture along with the heating of the day and the sea breeze.

Highs will climb to around 90 degrees in the afternoon and it will feel like the 100s in spots due to high humidity.

Thursday we remain unsettled with the potential for passing storms as the upper level low continues to move west and some moisture lingers. Thursday's rain tomorrow may develop earlier.

CBS News Miami

Once the upper level low moves away from Florida and drier air settles in, the rain chance will decrease Friday and through the weekend. We will see more of a typical Summertime pattern with highs climbing to 90 degrees and the chance for just some spotty storms. The drier air will suppress any widespread storm development.

As the breeze develops out of the east, expect hazardous beach and boating conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach this weekend and advisories will likely be issued for boaters. It will be sizzling for the 4th of July holiday on Monday with highs near 90 degrees and the chance for a few storms.