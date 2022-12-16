Miami Weather: Stalled front to bring weekend showers, slightly cooler temps Monday

MIAMI - A cold front will stall across the area this weekend leaving the cool dry air locked in place to our north while keeping it mild and muggy over South Florida.

Strong to severe storms associated with this cold front moved through the Southeast and parts of Florida Thursday. A number of tornadoes developed including multiple reports of a tornado in Pinellas County near Tampa.

The severe threat stayed to our north but numerous showers and a few storms held together and impacted the area early Friday. Temperatures remained warm with overnight lows staying above 70 degrees.

Off and on showers can be expected Friday and Saturday as the front stalls over the area. Quick moving showers will continue to impact South Florida and the Keys with warm temperatures and relatively high humidity for this time of year.

Sunday forecast NEXT Weather

Sunday an area of low pressure develops in the Gulf along the front and brings back the moisture from the south. Rain chances increase with temperatures hovering around 80 degrees in the afternoon. By Sunday night the rain should begin to taper off and move out as a cooler north wind develops.

Cool front NEXT Weather

Monday morning will be the coolest day with this front as temperatures drop into the lower 60s. Humidity drops as well which will lead to a light breeze and pleasant afternoon Monday. Highs will climb out of the 60s and into the 70s in the afternoon.

Humidity returns by the middle of the week increasing rain chances and temperatures.