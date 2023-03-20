Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Weather: Soggy start to Spring, better weather ahead

By Austin Carter

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Monday 3/20/2023 5AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Monday 3/20/2023 5AM 01:52

MIAMI - Monday is the first day of Spring, but it doesn't feel like it in South Florida.

A dip in degrees in being felt as a front pulls away from the area. Overnight rain showers will continue to taper off through the morning, leaving cloudy and breezy conditions behind.

Monday highs will reach near 72, with north winds of 14 to 16 mph. Gusts could be closer to 21 mph.

The rest of the week is looking impressive, dry conditions will prevail for the next seven days.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 78, a low near 68.

Wednesday will be a repeat of clear skies as winds shift out of the east.

Expect a gradual increase in temperatures through the week, with weekend temperatures forecasted in the upper 80s.

Sunny conditions are expected all week.

Austin Carter
Austin Carter

Austin Carter joined the CBS4 News Team in May 2021.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 8:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.