Miami Weather: Soggy start to Spring, better weather ahead

MIAMI - Monday is the first day of Spring, but it doesn't feel like it in South Florida.

A dip in degrees in being felt as a front pulls away from the area. Overnight rain showers will continue to taper off through the morning, leaving cloudy and breezy conditions behind.

Monday highs will reach near 72, with north winds of 14 to 16 mph. Gusts could be closer to 21 mph.

The rest of the week is looking impressive, dry conditions will prevail for the next seven days.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 78, a low near 68.

Wednesday will be a repeat of clear skies as winds shift out of the east.

Expect a gradual increase in temperatures through the week, with weekend temperatures forecasted in the upper 80s.

Sunny conditions are expected all week.