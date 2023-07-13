Watch CBS News
Local News

NEXT Weather: Sizzling heat, return of afternoon storms

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Thursday 7/13/2023 5AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Thursday 7/13/2023 5AM 02:00

MIAMI - It's going to be another scorcher, a Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday.

Thursday marks the 10th straight day a Heat Advisory has been issued for Broward and Miami-Dade, they've been in effect since July 4th.

heat-headlines.png
Record heat CBS News Miami

We have had eight days in a row of record-breaking heat index values in Miami and five record highs so far this month in Miami. Wednesday was the second day in July we reached a record high of 97 degrees in Miami. Our average high this time of year is 91 degrees. We have had 11 days with above-average highs in the 90s.

We have had more time spent with a heat index above 105 this year than any other.

feels-like-today.png
Stay cool CBS News Miami

Thursday's highs will be above normal again with highs in the low to mid-90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like 105 to 110 degrees. Try to limit outdoor activities during the afternoon hours and stay hydrated.

As Saharan dust thins out and gradually moves out, some moisture will move in. Keep your umbrella close as scattered storms will develop in the afternoon and evening. This rain will bring us some relief from the heat.

With a southeast breeze in place, we will deal with more of our typical wet season pattern with the potential for scattered afternoon storms every day and some downpours will be possible. Highs stay sizzling in the low 90s through the weekend.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 8:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.