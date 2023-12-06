Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami weather: Seasonably cool air arrives in South Florida

By Alfred Charles

/ CBS Miami

Miami AM forecast for Wednesday, 12/6/2023: Seasonably cool
Miami AM forecast for Wednesday, 12/6/2023: Seasonably cool 02:18

MIAMI -- A cold front that swept through South Florida has brought much cooler air to the region.

The high temperature is only expected to top out in the low 70s Wednesday with much colder air still to come tomorrow.

Weather
The change in temperatures after a cold front arrived in South Florida. CBS News Miami

"It is feeling a little more like December and winter in South Florida," CBS News Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said, adding that lows will drop overnight to the upper 50s and low 60s. "It will be turtleneck weather."

The highs Thursday will only reach the low 70s but it will be mainly dry, Gonzalez said. 

First published on December 6, 2023 / 6:36 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.