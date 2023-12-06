Miami weather: Seasonably cool air arrives in South Florida

MIAMI -- A cold front that swept through South Florida has brought much cooler air to the region.

The high temperature is only expected to top out in the low 70s Wednesday with much colder air still to come tomorrow.

The change in temperatures after a cold front arrived in South Florida. CBS News Miami

"It is feeling a little more like December and winter in South Florida," CBS News Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said, adding that lows will drop overnight to the upper 50s and low 60s. "It will be turtleneck weather."

The highs Thursday will only reach the low 70s but it will be mainly dry, Gonzalez said.