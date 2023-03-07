NEXT Weather: Record heat possible Tuesday, a few showers possible

MIAMI - Monday was the hottest day of the year so far with a record high of 91 degrees.

Record heat will be possible again on Tuesday when highs soar to the upper 80s again. Miami may tie or break the current record high of 89 degrees set back in 2003.

Although we'll enjoy mainly dry weather today, a few showers can't be ruled out in the afternoon.

Late week front NEXT Weather

Wednesday we stay hot with highs in the upper 80s and the rain chance will be higher. Some showers and a few storms will be possible due to a cold front moving in. By Thursday we'll enjoy cooler, drier weather with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday temperatures will be seasonable with highs near 80 degrees.

This weekend we'll enjoy cool mornings with lows in the upper 60s. Saturday and Sunday highs will climb to the low to mid 80s. Saturday scattered showers will be possible due to another cold front. Sunday is looking drier with plenty of sunshine.