Miami Weather: Plenty of sun with highs in the mid 80s
MIAMI - This weekend is going to be extremely busy across South Florida with festivals, tennis, & music.
Temperatures should reach the mid-80s on Friday and we'll see an increase in the humidity beginning Saturday which will make a big difference.
For all the Spring Breakers heading to the beach, watch for rip currents. The risk is high with a southeasterly wind. We should be dry through the weekend along the coast but if you live inland, a spot shower will be possible by the afternoon.
Enjoy the event-filled weekend!
NEXT Weather meteorologist Cindy Preszler
