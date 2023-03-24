Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Weather: Plenty of sun with highs in the mid 80s

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Friday 3/24/2023 5AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Friday 3/24/2023 5AM 00:15

MIAMI - This weekend is going to be extremely busy across South Florida with festivals, tennis, & music.

Temperatures should reach the mid-80s on Friday and we'll see an increase in the humidity beginning Saturday which will make a big difference.

saturday.png
Stay hydrated NEXT Weather

For all the Spring Breakers heading to the beach, watch for rip currents. The risk is high with a southeasterly wind. We should be dry through the weekend along the coast but if you live inland, a spot shower will be possible by the afternoon.

Enjoy the event-filled weekend!

NEXT Weather meteorologist Cindy Preszler

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 24, 2023 / 7:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.