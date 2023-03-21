Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s

By Austin Carter

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Mainly clear skies and cool temperatures are settling in for South Florida on Tuesday.

A few light showers stayed over the Atlantic through the morning, but rain chances are going to stay low over land for most of the week.

Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s along the coast and some areas inland could see lower 80s.

Tuesday night's lows will be in the upper 60s.

There is a high risk for rip currents at the beach through Wednesday. 

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs near 78.

Chances for rain will increase by the weekend with a 20 percent chance for showers on Saturday.

