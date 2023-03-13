Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Near record heat, a few night time showers possible

MIAMI - A sizzling start to the week with record heat possible.

The CBS4 Next Weather team is forecasting a high of 90 degrees in Miami, the current record is 91 degrees set back in 2001. Ft. Lauderdale is expected to reach a high of 89 degrees, the current record is 91 degrees set back in 1964.

We'll enjoy mainly dry weather throughout the day but Monday night a few showers will be possible as a cold front moves in. Tuesday will not be as hot with highs in the low 80s. Spotty showers will be possible.

Wednesday we'll wake up with cooler lows in the mid-60s. Highs will climb to the upper 70s with scattered showers. Thursday will be cooler in the morning with lows falling to the low 60s and highs remaining comfortable in the upper 70s.

Friday is looking nice for St. Patrick's Day with highs in the upper 70s and plenty of sunshine. Warmer this weekend with highs back in the low to mid-80s Saturday and the rain chance increases.

