Miami Weather: Mostly sunny, afternoon highs in the mid 80s

MIAMI - It was a comfortable start across South Florida with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-70s across Broward and Miami-Dade. The Keys saw the upper 70s.

Happening today NEXT Weather

It stays mainly dry during the day with low rain chances. A weak cold front will move across South Florida on Wednesday allowing for some showers and storms to develop.

The rain chance will rise late week as the winds shift out of the east and more moisture moves in. Spotty storms will be possible mid to late week. Tidal flooding will be possible along the coastal areas due to higher than normal King Tides.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

Temperatures and humidity levels will increase over the next few days. Lows will be in the upper 70s and highs will remain seasonable in the upper 80s.

This weekend a weak tropical wave moves westward through the Florida Keys with the northern portion of the wave clipping South Florida. This will allow for some deeper tropical moisture to work into the area and the potential for scattered storms this Saturday and Sunday.