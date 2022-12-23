Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Morning storms ahead of cold blast

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather Friday Forecast 12/23/2022 7AM
NEXT Weather Friday Forecast 12/23/2022 7AM 00:32

MIAMI - A soggy start with showers and storms soaking parts of South Florida on Friday morning ahead of the arctic front set to move in later in the day.

Some of the morning storms may produce heavy downpours and gusty winds.

The CBS4 NEXT Weather team has declared an "Alert Day" for the morning hours due to the wet weather. This afternoon will be drier, warm, and humid with highs in the low 80s ahead of the front.

Once the front clears, temperatures will plummet to mostly the mid to upper 40s overnight in Broward and Miami-Dade. When you factor in the wind chill, it will feel like the mid to upper 30s for some neighborhoods.

A Wind Chill advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. for inland portions of Broward county.

The CBS4 NEXT Weather team has also declared an "Alert Day" for Saturday due to the extremely cold temperatures and wind chills. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees during the day on Christmas Eve. "Noche Buena" evening will be chilly with the low to mid 50s.

Christmas morning will be very cold with lows falling to the 40s again and during the day highs will only reach the low to mid 50s with the potential for spotty showers.

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on December 23, 2022 / 8:44 AM

