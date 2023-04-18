Miami Weather: Sunny and less humid, highs in the low 80s

MIAMI - After a stormy start to the week, South Florida woke to dry and cooler conditions with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s in Broward and Miami-Dade, and the low to mid-70s morning across the Keys.

We will enjoy lower humidity too, courtesy of a cold front that is now to our south. Tuesday will be beautiful, breezy, and mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. With high pressure building in and dry, stable air in place, we'll enjoy a mainly dry day.

Tuesday night lows will fall to the upper 60s and low 70s. Wednesday the rain chance remains low with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

Later this week NEXT Weather

Thursday the rain chance rises with scattered showers in the forecast. Highs will be slightly warmer.

On Friday we'll see spotty showers with highs in the low 80s. This weekend will be warmer as the winds shift out of the south ahead of our next cold front. Highs climb to the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday with just a few showers possible.