NEXT Weather: Hot streak continues this week

MIAMI - Our hot streak continues with highs soaring to the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday and the rest of the week.

Our average high is 79 degrees so temperatures will remain well above normal. We'll wake up with morning lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Near-record highs will be possible this week.

Unseasonably warm NEXT Weather

For Wednesday, the current record high is 87 degrees, the CBS4 Next Weather team is forecasting a high of 85 degrees in Miami.

We'll enjoy mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions courtesy of high pressure. This weekend we may tie or break some record highs as the heat continues, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.