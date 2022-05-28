Miami weather: Memorial Day Weekend will be hot, muggy with afternoon showers

script src="//w3.mp.lura.live/player/prod/v3/scripts/anvload.js">

MIAMI - A pleasant start to the Memorial Day Weekend with temperatures staying in the low 80's Saturday morning with a mix of sun and clouds.

Expect storms to start popping up across South Florida as early as 3 p.m. and lasting through 7 p.m.

Areas impacted could be inland and coastal communities in both Miami-Dade and Broward.

Heaviest rainfall will likely be in areas of northern Broward County, but the chances are widespread for heavy downpours.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 80's, close to 90 during the day.

On Sunday, a similar timeframe for storms but our winds will be shifting out of the east.

Storms will also push inland Sunday, and temperatures will also be warm in the upper 80's.

For Memorial Day, spotty storms will remain in the mix and conditions outside will remain pretty humid.