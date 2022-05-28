Watch CBS News
Weather

Miami weather: Memorial Day Weekend will be hot, muggy with afternoon showers

By Austin Carter

/ CBS Miami

script src="//w3.mp.lura.live/player/prod/v3/scripts/anvload.js">

MIAMI  - A pleasant start to the Memorial Day Weekend with temperatures staying in the low 80's Saturday morning with a mix of sun and clouds.

Expect storms to start popping up across South Florida as early as 3 p.m. and lasting through 7 p.m.

Areas impacted could be inland and coastal communities in both Miami-Dade and Broward.

Heaviest rainfall will likely be in areas of northern Broward County, but the chances are widespread for heavy downpours.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 80's, close to 90 during the day.

On Sunday, a similar timeframe for storms but our winds will be shifting out of the east.

Storms will also push inland Sunday, and temperatures will also be warm in the upper 80's.

For Memorial Day, spotty storms will remain in the mix and conditions outside will remain pretty humid.

Austin Carter
Austin Carter

Austin Carter joined the CBS4 News Team in May 2021.

First published on May 28, 2022 / 4:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.