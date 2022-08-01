Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Weather: Hot & Humid, rain chance increases late week

By Jennifer Correa

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather 8/1/2022 6AM
Miami Weather 8/1/2022 6AM 01:37

MIAMI - Passing showers are expected to end by the early afternoon while Saharan dust keeps the atmosphere stable throughout Monday in South Florida.  

weather-1.png
Monday temperatures CBS News Miami

Feels-like temperatures will rise up to at least or above 100 degrees since mainly dry conditions are expected this Monday afternoon. At the same time, a persistent ocean breeze will keep the surf at 1 to 2 feet with a moderate risk of rip currents at the beaches.  

weather-2.png
Triple digit afternoon  CBS News Miami

The easterly flow becomes lighter on Tuesday which allows for inland storms to return during the afternoon hours but the coverage of storms remains isolated.

South Florida needs to be ready for more sweltering heat on Tuesday afternoon as the high temperatures may get closer to the mid-90s while the heat indices go well into the triple digits.

The rain chance remains at 20% to 30% Monday through Thursday then jumps to at least 50% by Friday as tropical moisture surges back to South Florida.  

weather-3.png
Rain chance this week  CBS News Miami


Scattered storms are in the forecast starting Friday and lasting through next weekend. High temperatures will not be as hot by then as the return of more storms keeps highs in the upper 80s from Friday through the weekend.

Jennifer Correa
Jennifer Correa

Jennifer Correa joined CBS4 News in October 2018 as the weekend morning meteorologist. You can watch her forecasts on Saturdays 6-8 a.m. and on Sundays 7-9 a.m.

First published on August 1, 2022 / 9:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.