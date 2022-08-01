Miami Weather: Hot & Humid, rain chance increases late week

MIAMI - Passing showers are expected to end by the early afternoon while Saharan dust keeps the atmosphere stable throughout Monday in South Florida.

Monday temperatures CBS News Miami

Feels-like temperatures will rise up to at least or above 100 degrees since mainly dry conditions are expected this Monday afternoon. At the same time, a persistent ocean breeze will keep the surf at 1 to 2 feet with a moderate risk of rip currents at the beaches.

Triple digit afternoon CBS News Miami

The easterly flow becomes lighter on Tuesday which allows for inland storms to return during the afternoon hours but the coverage of storms remains isolated.

South Florida needs to be ready for more sweltering heat on Tuesday afternoon as the high temperatures may get closer to the mid-90s while the heat indices go well into the triple digits.

The rain chance remains at 20% to 30% Monday through Thursday then jumps to at least 50% by Friday as tropical moisture surges back to South Florida.

Rain chance this week CBS News Miami



Scattered storms are in the forecast starting Friday and lasting through next weekend. High temperatures will not be as hot by then as the return of more storms keeps highs in the upper 80s from Friday through the weekend.