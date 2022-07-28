Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Weather: hot & humid, rain chance increases Friday

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather 7/28/2022 6AM
Miami Weather 7/28/2022 6AM 01:42

MIAMI - Another hazy, hot, and humid day ahead with highs soaring to the low 90s in the afternoon. It will feel like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in high humidity.

The air quality is moderate due to the Saharan dust. South Florida residents with respiratory conditions should limit outdoor activities when possible. There is also a high risk of heat exhaustion due to the sizzling heat. Hydration is key throughout the day to avoid heat illness.

Thursday is the final day of lobster mini-season and although there are no advisories for boaters, there is a moderate chop on the bays with 2 to 3-foot seas. Winds will be out of the east at 10 to 15 knots. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach and swimming is not advised.

next-wx-7-day.png
A look ahead CBS News Miami

 

The Saharan Dust that is keeping our rain chance low will lift northwestward on Friday allowing moisture associated with a disturbance to move in. Scattered showers and some storms will be possible. Highs will remain seasonable near 90 degrees.

This weekend, expect spotty storms on Saturday and Sunday but it will not be a washout. Highs will climb to the low 90s and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s. The breeze will build out of the east at 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts could be as high as 20 to 25 miles per hour. The breezy conditions will likely lead to hazardous beach and boating conditions.

Another plume of Saharan dust arrives early next week.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 9:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.