Miami Weather: Hot and humid, afternoon highs near 90°

MIAMI - A very mild, muggy morning across South Florida with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Some patchy fog developed inland due to calm or light winds.

The heat is on in the afternoon as highs soar to the upper 80s and low 90s. Scattered storms will develop with the potential for some heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds.

Friday will be hot and humid with another round of storms in the afternoon.

This weekend a draped front will keep us unsettled with the chance for more showers and storms. Highs will remain above normal in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.