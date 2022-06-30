Miami Weather: Another hot one, afternoon storms possible

MIAMI - It was a warm and steam start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Afternoon highs will climb to near 90 degrees and scattered storms are possible.

Friday will also be hot and steamy with highs climbing to 90 degrees with scattered storms.

CBS News Miami

Drier air moves in this weekend and will decrease the rain chance. A few storms will be possible but most storms will be steered inland by the strong onshore flow.

As the breeze builds, there will be hazardous beach and boating conditions this holiday weekend. There will be a high risk of rip currents at the beach and swimming is not recommended. Out on the water, a Small Craft Advisory will be issued due to the east wind increasing to 15 to 20 knots with possible gusts of up to 25 knots. The bays will be choppy at times.

For the 4th of July on Monday, expect sizzling sunshine with highs soaring to 90 degrees. With the humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s.