Miami Weather: High temps, humidity with spotty showers

MIAMI - A showery weekend is in the forecast for South Florida, especially during the morning and overnight hours.

Showers will become more isolated during the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures topping at 90 degrees each day.

Tropical moisture sticks around through Tuesday which will keep rain chances high for scattered showers and storms.

A drier change returns Wednesday as Saharan Dust swings across South Florida. The rain will be at 20% through the end of the week which will lead to sunnier but hazy skies and hotter temperatures.

Forecast highs will get into the low 90s the rest of the work week with heat indices in the triple digits.