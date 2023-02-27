NEXT Weather: The heat is on this week, record temps possible

MIAMI - The heat is on again this week across South Florida and we may tie or break some records over the next few days.

The CBS4 NEXT Weather team is forecasting a high of 88 degrees in Miami on Monday, the current record high is 87 degrees. We may reach a high of 90 degrees on Tuesday and possibly break the current record of 89 degrees.

Could be a record setter NEXT Weather

On Wednesday the forecast high is 87 degrees which could come up just shy of the record 88 degrees.

Our daytime highs will be well above the normal high of 79 degrees through the end of the week. High pressure will keep us very warm and mainly dry with plenty of sunshine.

Breezy Saturday NEXT Weather

By Friday the winds will increase and we stay breezy through Saturday. A cold front is set to move into Florida this weekend but will likely slow down and stall out. This will not be a strong cold front that clears South Florida and brings us a drastic drop in temperatures.

It will not be as hot on Sunday with highs in the low 80s instead of the upper 80s.