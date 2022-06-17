Miami Weather: Heat continues, rain expected for Father's Day

MIAMI - Friday storms will end by late morning and steamy sunshine with sizzling temperatures will follow. The forecast calls for a stormy afternoon on Father's Day.

Friday afternoon will turn out to be mostly to partly sunny with highs topping the low 90s.

Inland storms are possible but coverage is isolated and the storms will be steered to the west thanks to a continuing strong easterly flow over South Florida.

The heat index will be scorching, yet again, during Friday afternoon with feels-like temperatures soaring to the upper 90s and possibly 100 degrees.

There will be relief from the heat for South Florida this weekend due to more rain returning.

On Saturday, spotty storms will bring evening rain to parts of Broward and Dade.

More storms are expected on Father's Day, Sunday. Storms will develop earlier in the afternoon on Sunday and last through the evening hours.

Afternoon highs will reach 90 degrees on Saturday but stay in the upper 80s on Sunday due to a wetter afternoon.

Looking ahead into next week, stormy and very humid afternoons are in the forecast and high temperatures will remain in the upper 80s.