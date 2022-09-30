Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Dry air moves in, feels a little like Fall

By Lissette Gonzalez

MIAMI - It is finally feeling a bit more like Fall across South Florida.

On Friday morning, lows fell to the upper 60s in Broward and Miami-Dade. Many areas were 8 to 10 degrees cooler in comparison to Thursday. This is quite a treat since this time of year our normal low is usually around 76 degrees.

It was even comfortable across the Keys with lows in the low to mid 70s.

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, a very dry air mass has moved in and will keep the rain chance very low through the weekend. The drier air is also lowering humidity.

Gorgeous weekend weather NEXT Weather

Friday afternoon we'll enjoy pleasant sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday we'll wake up with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s across Broward and Miami-Dade. Temperatures will not be quite as cool as Friday morning, but it will still feel nice. Highs will be warmer and closer to 90 degrees.

A few showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday highs climb to 90 degrees. 

A look ahead NEXT Weather

 The dry air sticks around through Monday.

By next Tuesday and Wednesday, the rain chance will begin to rise as moisture increases across South Florida. 

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 8:45 AM

