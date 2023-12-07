Miami weather: Coldest air of the season brings chill to South Florida

MIAMI -- Temperatures in South Florida dipped overnight to lows that the area has not seen in over six months.

CBS News Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said temperatures were in the upper 50s throughout the region.

"We're seeing the coldest air we've had since February," Gonzalez said. "I did warn you this would be the coldest morning in a long time."

A series of cold fronts brought seasonal temperatures to South Florida after the region reached near-record high temps just last weekend.

The high temperature is expected to only top out in the low 70s with warmer air in the forecast for the weekend.

There was only a 10 percent chance for rain over the next two days, according to Gonzalez.