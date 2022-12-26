Miami Weather: Chill remains after record cold Christmas Day

MIAMI - The chill remained Monday morning after setting a record for the coldest Christmas Day on record for much of South Florida.

On Sunday in Miami, a record cold high of 50 degrees was observed at Miami International Airport breaking the old record of 51 degrees set back in 1983. Ft. Lauderdale also set a new record cold high of 49 degrees breaking the old record high of 54 degrees set back in 1989. Marathon also had a record cold high of 56 degrees breaking the old record of 60 degrees set back in 1995.

Monday morning, South Florida woke to temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday afternoon NEXT Weather

Later in the week NEXT Weather

A mostly cloudy and cool day ahead with highs in the low 60s. Scattered showers will be moving in on and off again throughout the day.

Monday night lows will fall to the upper 50s.

Tuesday highs will climb to the low 70s with the potential for passing showers. On Wednesday we'll wake up with lows around 60 degrees and highs will rise to the upper 70s. It will be drier and warmer mid to late week.

Thursday lows will be in the upper 60s and highs will climb to around 80 degrees.

By this weekend we'll wake up to milder lows in the low 70s and highs will be warmer in the low 80s. Spotty showers are possible on Friday. But the rain chance is low on Saturday and Sunday for New Year's eve weekend.