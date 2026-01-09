South Florida to see warm, sunny weekend ahead of cooler temperatures next week

South Florida is in for a warm and mostly dry weekend, with temperatures staying above average and plenty of sunshine through Saturday, according to the NEXT Weather team.

Highs are expected to remain in the low 80s through the weekend, including Friday, which will be mainly dry and mostly sunny. Overnight temperatures will stay mild, dropping into the low 70s near the coast and the mid to upper 60s inland.

Beachgoers should use caution, however, as a moderate risk of rip currents is in effect along Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters across the Atlantic or Florida Keys waters.

Warm weekend for Miami, Broward

Saturday will bring more sunshine and continued warmth, with highs again in the low 80s and only a minimal chance of rain. Conditions begin to change on Sunday, when a few showers could develop ahead of an approaching cold front.

South Florida temperatures to fall next week

A slight cool down is expected early next week. By Monday morning, low temperatures are forecast to fall into the low 60s, with daytime highs dipping below normal into the mid 70s. A few showers may linger due to leftover moisture in the area.

Rain chances increase again by the middle of next week as additional moisture moves in. High temperatures during that period are expected to be seasonable, topping out in the upper 70s.