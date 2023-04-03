Miami Weather: Another hot one, afternoon highs in the upper 80s

MIAMI - On Sunday, Miami hit a high of 90 degrees, the fifth day in the 90s so far this year.

Our average high for this time of year is 82 degrees. Monday's highs are forecast to soar well above normal into the upper 80s. We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine and a southeast breeze.

The rain chance is low but a stray shower will be possible this afternoon and evening.

Developing breeze this week NEXT Weather

Tuesday we stay warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Spotty showers will be possible.

The heat continues the rest of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s but the breeze will build by Wednesday. Wind gusts could reach 25 miles per hour. There will likely be a high risk of rip currents at the beach and hazardous boating conditions through late week.

What to expect NEXT Weather

This upcoming Easter holiday weekend highs will stay warm in the mid to upper 80s. Spotty showers may develop Saturday and Sunday.