Miami Weather: Another hot one, afternoon highs in the upper 80s

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Monday 4/3/2023 7AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Monday 4/3/2023 7AM 00:26

MIAMI - On Sunday, Miami hit a high of 90 degrees, the fifth day in the 90s so far this year.

Our average high for this time of year is 82 degrees. Monday's highs are forecast to soar well above normal into the upper 80s. We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine and a southeast breeze.

The rain chance is low but a stray shower will be possible this afternoon and evening.

Tuesday we stay warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Spotty showers will be possible.

The heat continues the rest of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s but the breeze will build by Wednesday. Wind gusts could reach 25 miles per hour. There will likely be a high risk of rip currents at the beach and hazardous boating conditions through late week.

This upcoming Easter holiday weekend highs will stay warm in the mid to upper 80s. Spotty showers may develop Saturday and Sunday.

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on April 3, 2023 / 7:57 AM

