Miami Weather: Alert Day declared due to the potential for flooding rain, gusty winds

Miami Weather 9/8/2022 6AM
MIAMI - The CBS4 NEXT Weather team has declared Thursday an "Alert Day" due to the potential for numerous widespread storms later in the day.

A south-southwesterly wind flow will transport deep tropical moisture across South Florida and increase our rain chance. Storms will likely develop around 1 p.m. and will likely linger through the afternoon and evening with the potential for heavy downpours, localized flooding, frequent lightning, and strong gusty winds.

We remain unsettled with plenty of moisture on Friday and that will keep the rain chance high. The wet weather may move in during the morning hours with scattered storms possible throughout the day.

This weekend the winds will shift out of the east and we will see more of our typical summertime storms in the afternoon hours on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will remain in the low 90s the rest of the week into the weekend.  

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on September 8, 2022 / 9:05 AM

