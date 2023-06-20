Miami Weather: Another round of afternoon storms with potentially heavy rain, lightning

MIAMI - There is a marginal risk of severe weather for South Florida on Tuesday.

Steamy afternoon NEXT Weather

The morning got off to a dry start, but storms will develop this afternoon and evening that could turn strong to severe with the potential for heavy rain, flooding, damaging gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail.

Highs will climb to the low 90s in the afternoon and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the high humidity.

On Wednesday, Summer officially kicks off with hot, humid weather and afternoon storms. Highs will soar to the low 90s Wednesday and scattered storms will develop in the afternoon.

This pattern continues through late week with afternoon storms expected every day. The rain chance rises this weekend due to more tropical moisture. Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

In the central Atlantic, Tropical Storm Bret continues its westward trek and by Thursday morning it is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane on its approach to the Lesser Antilles.