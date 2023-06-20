Watch CBS News
Tropical Storm Bret in Central Atlantic expected to become hurricane

By CBS Miami Team

MIAMI -  As of Tuesday morning, Brett remains a low-end tropical storm with 40 mph sustained winds over the central Atlantic.

Computer models for Tropical Storm Bret 6/20/2023 NEXT Weather

Brett will continue to track westward for the next couple of days, where abnormally warm water temperatures over the central Atlantic will allow for additional strengthening. By Thursday morning, Brett is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane on its approach to the Lesser Antilles.

From there, a weakening trend is set to begin Friday into the weekend. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Brett crossing the Lesser Antilles Friday as an upper-end tropical storm, then undergo additional weakening as it moves westward into the Caribbean Sea.

Dry air and wind shear over the Caribbean will pose major hurdles for Brett and may cause it to dissipate completely into an open tropical wave by late in the weekend.

Interests in the Lesser Antilles, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should be monitoring Brett closely. For now, it is too soon to know if it will make it out of the Caribbean and have any impact at all on the United States. 

Bret isn't the only system the CBS Miami NEXT Weather team is keeping an eye on.

A wave to watch NEXT Weather

A wave in the eastern Atlantic has a higher chance of development. The National Hurricane Center says it now has a 70% chance, in the next 48 hours, of becoming our next tropical depression as it moves to the west at 10 to 15 mph.

By NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman

First published on June 19, 2023 / 11:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

