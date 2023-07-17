NEXT Weather: Afternoon "feels like" temps from 105 to 110 degrees

Watch CBS News
MIAMI - Monday marks the 14th straight day a Heat Advisory has been issued for South Florida and it will continue through Tuesday evening.

Highs will soar to the low to mid-90s in the afternoon. When you factor in the high humidity, it will feel like 105 to 110 degrees.

Be safe and limit your time outside during the afternoon hours. Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water.

Some rain will bring us a little relief from the heat in the afternoon. With a southwesterly wind, showers and storms will develop and will move across the metro and coastal areas. Some heavy rain will be possible with the potential for flooding.

Tuesday we can expect another round of heat and storms. Highs remain above average with highs in the low to mid-90s. Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon and evening with some downpours.

It will be a sizzling week with highs in the low to mid-90s and it will continue to feel like the hundreds. By late week the wind will shift out of the southeast and we will likely see the storms move in earlier. Highs stay above normal in the low to mid-90s through the weekend with the potential for passing storms.

