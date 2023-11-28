Miami vintage shop targeted by vandal again, CBS Miami exclusive

MIAMI - A well-known Miami-Dade business owner has been targeted again by a criminal, the fifth time in the past 15 months, and she's not insured for her losses.

CBS News Miami obtained new surveillance tape of a man vandalizing Miami Twice, a vintage shop on Bird Road at SW 65th Avenue.

Shop owner Mary Holle said on Thanksgiving morning, around 5 a.m., the man in the video sprayed graffiti on her business, one-word "fool." She said she had no idea why he did it, but she recognized him as the man who sprayed graffiti on the store a few months ago.

"When I pulled up the day after Thanksgiving and saw this I was really deflated that this is something you would do on Thanksgiving morning," said Holle. "He's just doing something to hurt somebody and it just does no good."

Holle has operated Miami Twice for nearly four decades.

She said in August 2022, four men broke in through the roof and stole $427,000 worth of high-end designer purses and jewelry.

In October of that year, she was robbed by two women, and four months ago, she said, a burglar shattered her front glass and in less than a minute stole ten thousand dollars worth of designer bags.

Holle said she was flabergasted and at wit's end.

"We have been here 38 years and we love this community. I was born and raised here. I have never had this kind of bad people that we see in the world, not just Miami, in this world and what we have seen in the last year and a half," she said.

She said she wants the man who scrawled graffiti on her store caught because, hopefully, it would stop him from doing it again.

"I would just like people to know that there are people out there doing things for no reason," said Holle.

She's hoping that someone on busy Bird Road saw the man in the act and can help. She described him as being 30 years old, bald, and driving a small gray car.

If you can help find him, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).