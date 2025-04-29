South Florida truck drivers react to Trump's order requiring English proficiency to keep their jobs

South Florida truck drivers react to Trump's order requiring them to speak English

South Florida truck drivers could soon lose their jobs if they cannot demonstrate English proficiency under a new executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

The mandate, issued Monday, requires all truckers operating on U.S. highways to be able to read traffic signs and communicate with law enforcement and safety officials.

The order defines "proficiency" as the ability to understand road signage and interact with agencies like traffic safety departments, border patrol, and agricultural checkpoints. Drivers who fail to meet the standard could be pulled from service, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Enforcement is set to begin in 60 days.

Mixed reactions among Miami truck drivers

Russell Rocha, a driver with 17 years of experience, told CBS News Miami he supports the rule.

"If you can't read or understand a certain sign, that's a little dangerous—it could affect all of us," he said.

But others are critical.

"It's an awful law," said Yoman Rivera, a Miami-based trucker with 15 years on the road.

"I never had an issue with English," he added, explaining that he's always been able to recognize signage and communicate with officers despite his limited command of the language.

Why the Trump administration is pushing the new measure

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy cited fatal crashes linked to drivers' language barriers as justification for the rule.

"There are documented cases where drivers' inability to read signs and speak the language may have contributed to a series of fatal accidents," he said.

Sherry Fairchild, who has driven trucks for six years, said it remains to be seen how many drivers the rule will push out of the industry.

"It depends on how many people are affected and how many decide to exit the industry because of this," she said.

Rivera warned the consequences will ripple beyond drivers.

"The consumer is the one who will suffer," he said, citing disruptions in delivery schedules. Rocha agreed, noting the potential for delays in shipping and receiving if drivers are sidelined.

With the countdown to enforcement already underway, the industry is bracing for significant changes—and possible fallout.