Survey shows how affordability is changing perception of living in South Florida

A new survey shows affordability is changing the perception of living in South Florida.

The national ranking from the wellness software firm "Mindbody" found this is no longer one of the healthiest places to live, and stress over affordability could be to blame.

CBS News Miami met with Alex Calines, who runs a creative agency. He's a homeowner in Miami's Shenendoah neighborhood.

Calines knows first-hand the struggles of both renting and buying a home in South Florida.

His home is also his investment property. He lives in a smaller unit attached to a bigger home, available for rent.

"We're struggling to find people to even rent here." he said. "It's stressful, you know. Having to deal with that burden, perpetually. But you have to figure out a way."

The survey by Mindbody ranked Miami number two on its "Healthiest Places to Live" survey in 2024. By last year, Miami had dropped to number 20 out of 25. Orlando came in at number one.

Survey respondents were questioned about their exercise and sleep habits, stress and community connection.

Those are all things that can be impacted by economic anxiety, affordability and social restraints.

"There's almost an illusion that Miami is this haven or that economic effects of the United States aren't happening in Miami," Calines said. "But we're seeing those effects here as well."

Dr. Daniel Bober is a psychiatrist and has some suggestions for coping with the stress of it all, and that includes prioritizing sleep.

"There's a lot of research on sort of getting off the grid, unplugging from the digital tether, if you will," he said.

He went on to say "people need to be getting adequate amounts of sleep. They need to be getting between seven to eight hours of sleep a night."

Exercise also goes hand-in-hand with sleep.

"Exercise is critical," he said. "Try not to do it too close to bedtime. But listen, exercise is probably one of the best natural antidepressants I know."

Finding your community can also help.

Calines found his in martial arts.

"When you're training, you're not worrying about finances or you know, the normal stress of work or everyday life," he said. "So, it's a good escapism."

CBS News Miami asked Calines if he's thought about escaping the high cost of living in South Florida.

"I've contemplated moving out for sure," he said. "You know, you hear the housing prices or the rental prices in other states and you kind of, your mind is blown that people are paying so little, you know, to live comfortably, so to speak."

So, if you're planning to stay put, Bober recommends finding pleasure in the simple things in your life.

It'll help ease some of the stress.