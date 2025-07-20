Another beautiful, hot, humid day in South Florida as temperatures soar

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a hot and humid Sunday across South Florida.

While the National Weather Service has not issued a heat advisory, many people across the region will experience "feels-like" temperatures of 100-105 degrees.

Broward County "feels-like" temperatures for Sunday, July 20, 2025. CBS News Miami

Cities across Broward County will experience the triple-digit "feels-like" temperatures from Weston to Hallandale Beach and up to Deerfield Beach.

Miami-Dade County "feels-like" temperatures. CBS News Miami

Miami-Dade County cities and neighborhoods will experience similar conditions starting around 11 a.m. and lasting through the early evening.

A high-pressure center located over Central Florida is trapping the heat and blocking the formation of rain storms which would temporarily help cool down the area.

Despite the lack of an official heat advisory, it is important to practice the regular safety precautions: stay hydrated, reduce outdoor afternoon activities, wear light-color clothing and stay in the air conditioning as long as possible.

The scorching heat remains with us as we start the work week. By mid-week the high pressure move to the west and the rains return by Wednesday.