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Near-record high temps across South Florida ahead of rain chances to start the week, including Sunday flash flood chances

By
Scott Withers
Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
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Scott Withers

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The NEXT Weather Team is tracking near record high temperatures across South Florida. Forecasted high temperatures in Miami and Fort Lauderdale could set new records.  

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CBS News Miami

Our high temperature is above normal for this time of year, but will drop to below normal after a front moves through on Sunday.

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CBS News Miami

The feels like temperatures across the metroplex are in the upper 90s and in Miami could hit 100 degrees.  Even the Keys could feel like low to mid-90s. 

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CBS News Miami

The NEXT 7 Days show rain Sunday through Tuesday before drying out and returning to normal temperatures.   

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CBS News Miami

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