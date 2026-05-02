Near-record high temps across South Florida ahead of rain chances to start the week, including Sunday flash flood chances
The NEXT Weather Team is tracking near record high temperatures across South Florida. Forecasted high temperatures in Miami and Fort Lauderdale could set new records.
Our high temperature is above normal for this time of year, but will drop to below normal after a front moves through on Sunday.
The feels like temperatures across the metroplex are in the upper 90s and in Miami could hit 100 degrees. Even the Keys could feel like low to mid-90s.
The NEXT 7 Days show rain Sunday through Tuesday before drying out and returning to normal temperatures.