Man accused in deadly Miami scooter hit‑and‑run arrested, may face deportation

A man accused of crashing into a person on a scooter and leaving the scene has been arrested and is now being held at the Miami‑Dade jail known as TGK.

The suspect, 27‑year‑old Javier Sanjayzar, appeared in bond court Wednesday morning, where a judge revealed he is an undocumented immigrant and now faces both criminal charges and a possible immigration hold.

During the hearing, Judge Mindy Glazer told the defendant he was being charged with leaving the scene of a crash causing death and driving without a valid driver's license.

"You have an immigration hold, sir," the judge said.

Crash in Little Havana

According to the arrest report, the crash happened at the intersection of Southwest 6th Street and 14th Avenue in Little Havana on the night of Dec. 30, 2025.

Investigators say Sanjayzar failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a pedestrian who was riding a scooter. The victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital with severe injuries.

"The victim had traumatic injuries and had to be intubated," Judge Glazer said in court.

Eight days later, police say the victim died from those injuries.

Traffic stop leads to break

A day after the crash, a Miami police sergeant spotted a 2018 Hyundai Tucson traveling the wrong way near Southwest 7th Street and 17th Avenue and conducted a traffic stop.

According to City of Miami Police spokesperson Kiara Delva, the officer noticed damage to the front of the vehicle consistent with a crash.

"At which time he noticed there was damage to the front of the vehicle consistent with the possible crash, the officer immediately contacted our traffic homicide detectives," Delva said.

SUV traced back to suspect

Police later learned the vehicle was registered to someone else. Investigators say the owner had rented the SUV to Sanjayzar.

According to police, Sanjayzar told the owner he had been involved in an accident at the Little Havana intersection but claimed the pedestrian got up and walked away.

On Jan. 27, Sanjayzar was formally charged and taken into custody.

Judge Glazer set bond at $25,000 for each charge, totaling $50,000.

Police urge drivers to stay

The victim has not been publicly identified by police.

Miami police are reminding drivers that leaving the scene of a crash can result in serious criminal charges.

"If you're involved in an accident, call 911 and stay at the scene," police said. "Running away only makes things worse."