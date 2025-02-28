New project will impact drivers on SR 836 trying to get to southbound I-95

Driving in South Florida can be described as challenging at times. Congested roads, accident induced slow downs and seemingly never ending construction all impact drivers.

This weekend there will be a new challenge for drivers in Miami-Dade. Saturday morning, the eastbound State Road 836 ramp to southbound I-95/NW 8 Street will be reduced from two lanes to one lane to allow workers to widen the ramp. The lane reduction is expected to last about four months or until the widening is completed.

The Florida Department of Transportation said to implement the lane reduction there will be overnight closures starting on Friday, Feb. 28.

The eastbound SR 836 ramp to southbound I-95 will be closed between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Drivers can enter the northbound I-95 ramp and continue north. They can then exit at NW 62 Street and turn left to access the southbound I-95 ramp

The northbound NW 12 Avenue ramp to eastbound SR 836 will also be closed from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Drivers can continue north on NW 12 Avenue, then turn left on NW 12 Street. They can then turn right on NW 13 Avenue, then turn right on NW 14 Street and then turn right on NW 12 Avenue to access the ramp to eastbound SR 836.

The work is part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project that will reconstruct the I-395 corridor from the SR 836/I-395/I-95 (Midtown) Interchange to the MacArthur Causeway Bridge.