John "Footy" Kross, prominent Miami radio personality and community leader, dies at 77

John J. Kross, Jr., a prominent Miami radio personality and community leader better known by his moniker "Footy," has died, the nonprofit he once led announced Saturday. He was 77 years old.

Here's Help, a residential treatment center for troubled youth in Opa-locka, announced Kross' death on social media as he served as the nonprofit's CEO for more than 50 years.

"John generously used his voice, influence, and passion to raise awareness and funds for those we serve, leaving an enduring impact on our programs, our community, and countless lives," Here's Help said in its social media statement. "His commitment to service, advocacy, and compassion will never be forgotten."

No further information regarding the circumstances surrounding his death was immediately released.

An iconic career that spanned decades

Kross was best known as a radio DJ and talk show host on the Miami radio station Y-100 from the 1970s through 2006.

According to CBS News Miami's partners at the Miami Herald, "Footy" began his career doing sports on the FM rock station under the nickname "Athlete's Foot" when he appeared on the "Tanner in the Morning" show.

In 1974, Kross was working at Here's Help when he took on the radio opportunity and ended up at Y-100 for over 30 years, the Herald reported. However, his heart always remained with the nonprofit.

"I always knew I would continue on at Here's Help," Kross told the Miami Herald in 2010. "That's my first world, my main focus."

When he wasn't working, the Herald reported Kross enjoyed playing golf with his friend and Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino.

"Footy's the best - a good friend and true community leader," Marino said in 2010. "The work he's done for the community has made a difference in the lives of countless South Floridians."

According to the Herald, Kross lived in Pembroke Pines and received a key to the city in 2023. He is also the namesake behind Footy's Wing Ding, Here's Help's fundraiser.