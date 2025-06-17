South Florida trauma nurse proves it's never too late to follow your dreams

A South Florida nurse is proving that it's never too late to follow your dreams.

At Broward Health Medical Center, trauma nurse Traci Vose is no stranger to high-pressure situations, but her story goes beyond the hospital walls.

"Serving a greater cause on both sides, both the military and civilian life," she said. "I love to help people, I want to serve people, and I'm gonna keep doing that 'til my body says stop."

After many years as a single mom and spending more than a decade caring for the sick, Vose decided to enlist in the U.S. Navy Reserve at the age of 49.

It wasn't easy. She faced rejection multiple times.

"The age waiver, I surpassed that by several years, and the noes disheartened me, but my team here at Broward kept encouraging me," Vose said. "I felt called to do it, so I wasn't going to give up until someone said yes."

Following in a family tradition

When a "yes" finally came, it was an emotional one.

"I cried," Vose said. "This has been a lifelong dream for me to do it. And to be able to serve my country just like my family has, was a huge honor for me."

Vose's husband, children and others in her family also served.

Never too old to pursue your dreams

Her service took her to Africa, where she applied her trauma nursing skills. Now back home, she blends lessons learned on the battlefield with hospital care, while also inspiring others.

"I came across a lot of people, especially in officer candidate school, who were much younger than me," Vose said. "And to see somebody who could be their mother out there, you know, going above and beyond to pursue this dream of mine, they were inspired by that."

Vose serves one weekend a month and is preparing for another deployment next year. Her story is a powerful reminder that dedication knows no age limits and it's never too late to follow your dreams.

"Resiliency and never giving up," she said. "If you have a passion and a dream, you find that yes. If someone's telling you no, you're not talking to the right person."

