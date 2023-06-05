Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Proud: Former Dolphins great Vernon Carey Sr. gives back to community

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Miami students receive scholarship surprise
Miami students receive scholarship surprise 00:25

MIAMI - A former Miami Dolphins superstar is giving back to his South Florida community.

Vernon Carey Sr. played for the Fins in the early 2000's, before hanging up his helmet in 2012.

The "Carey family foundation" presented $10,000 in scholarships to seniors at four South Florida schools.

Including Miami Norland Senior High School, where Carey's wife, Latavia, graduated from. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 4:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.