Miami Proud: Former Dolphins great Vernon Carey Sr. gives back to community
MIAMI - A former Miami Dolphins superstar is giving back to his South Florida community.
Vernon Carey Sr. played for the Fins in the early 2000's, before hanging up his helmet in 2012.
The "Carey family foundation" presented $10,000 in scholarships to seniors at four South Florida schools.
Including Miami Norland Senior High School, where Carey's wife, Latavia, graduated from.
