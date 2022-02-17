Miami Proud: Entrepreneurial Dentist Dr. April Patterson Is Building Community, Giving Back

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) - Dr. Patty's Boutique and Spa is in its tenth year in Fort Lauderdale.

It's the cosmetic dentistry practice of Dr. April Patterson, DDS, who after hundreds of crowns, veneers, and cosmetic procedures, still loves that dentistry can improve quality of life and instill confidence in people.

"I like to say I'm wearing my cape, I'm saving lives every day," said Patterson.

The Boynton Beach native knew as a young girl, despite not seeing any dentists that looked like her, this is what she wanted to do. Graduating as a salutatorian in high school, she attended the University of Michigan Dental College. She recalls there were not many students like her.

"There were two Black females in my class of 100. A total of five Black people in my class, but it was still an amazing experience," she said.

An energetic mother of two young girls, she's been active in the community and is determined to shake things up in the business.

"People don't like going to the dentist and my mission is like, 'how do I change that for people?'," she said.

Enter "Dr. Patty Miami', what she calls a whole new experience in a purposeful location on 54th Street in Little Haiti.

"This is a place where I feel like I can have some impact in reference to this community, this neighborhood," said Patterson.

The location will be offering cosmetic dentistry and cosmetic medical procedures, creating jobs and some goodwill. It's different right when you walk in, there's a café in the waiting room.

"They will have the opportunity to relax, to wait for their appointment, have a coffee and a small bite. A portion of that money from the café will be used to reinvest in the community," said Patterson.

The plans include opening her rooftop patio to local nonprofit organizations for events and to use her time and talent to train younger dentists.

"When you come out of [dental] school, you are two to three years in, you need someone to train you. That's a huge part of what I plan to be doing here," she said.

She's having a hiring fair for the Miami location on February 23rd. You can learn more about her business and job fair HERE.