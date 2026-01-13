Man rushed to Miami hospital after getting stabbed multiple times, police say

Miami police said they are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times Tuesday morning.

Few details have been released, but Miami Police said they received reports that a man had been stabbed just before 8:30 a.m. in the area of West Flagler Street and 12th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also responded to the scene, and police said the investigation is ongoing.

Officials told CBS News Miami that the unidentified 33-year-old victim was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

No other information was released.